What We Eat Matters with Seth Goldman of Eat The Change

Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

The foods that we choose to eat represent our single biggest environmental impact. This is the belief of today’s guest, activist entrepreneur Seth Goldman, who wants to inform and empower consumers to make choices that align with their concerns around climate change and wellbeing.

Seth is the co-founder and Chief Change Agent of Eat the Change, a snack company on a mission to create chef-crafted, nutrient-dense snacks that are kind to the planet and delicious to eat! He is also the Cofounder of PLNT Burger and Honest Tea, Chair of the Board at Beyond Meat, and the author of Mission in a Bottle: The Honest Guide to Doing Business Differently—and Succeeding.

Today, we speak to Seth about his original mission when founding Honest Tea in 1998 and how that vision evolved as he developed the family of brands under the Eat the Change umbrella (including Just Iced Tea). He also shares his drive to make a real impact rather than simply being a passenger on our planet. Whether you want to launch a product in the natural foods category or just lighten your carbon footprint, you’ll gain inspiration from this conversation about why what we eat matters. Plus, you’ll learn something about persevering as a purpose-driven brand leader in the big food ecosystem along the way!

