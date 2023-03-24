Why Not All Salt is Real Salt with Darryl Bosshardt of Redmond

Much has been said in the last few decades about salt and its effects on our health. And more recently, some of the claims around its dangers have come into question and been clarified.

Here on the show today is Darryl Bosshardt of Redmond, a company dedicated to making clean and natural salt more available to everyone. Our conversation centers on some of the misconceptions of the past and present, and what individuals should really be concerned about when considering their salt intake and general diet. We also get to discuss Redmond’s company history and values, and what sets them apart as an organization.

Listeners will come away with some fresh perspectives on this important piece of human history, as well as a clearer understanding of how to utilize salt’s benefits in their diet, so be sure to tune in!

Key Points From This Episode: