Don’t Forget to Enter Dieline Awards 2023

Dieline is the world’s leading website dedicated to the global packaging design community. With over 7 million unique pageviews per year, it provides our winners a platform to be seen and regarded by Dieline’s audience of practitioners, potential clients, brands, media, and business stakeholders around the world. For many individuals, agencies, and brands, winning a Dieline Award is a defining and elevating experience.
Beyond the bragging rights, prizes include:
- A write-up in the Dieline Awards round-up article, an individual Winner’s Post, and a permanent spot in the Winner’s Archive.
- A coveted trophy, designed by Jones Knowles Ritchie and produced by Society Awards, as well as a Dieline Awards Certificate printed on Neenah Paper.
- Press and Social Media Coverage. Not only does Dieline share and celebrate winners, but winners have previously also been featured in other global publications such as Adweek, PRINT, Brand New, BXP Magazine, Creative Boom, Core77, Designboom, Dexigner, Packaging World, and Packaging Europe.
- A display section exhibits and conferences that Dieline participates in during 2023. We are finalizing this schedule, so stay tuned.
- A Winner’s Watermark so that projects can be shared online with an official digital Dieline Awards seal.