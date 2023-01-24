Don’t Forget to Enter Dieline Awards 2023

Posted inSponsored
By Jessica DeseoPosted  ∙  1 min. read

Dieline is the world’s leading website dedicated to the global packaging design community. With over 7 million unique pageviews per year, it provides our winners a platform to be seen and regarded by Dieline’s audience of practitioners, potential clients, brands, media, and business stakeholders around the world. For many individuals, agencies, and brands, winning a Dieline Award is a defining and elevating experience.

Studio of the Year, Auge Design – Learn More About Dieline Awards 2023

Beyond the bragging rights, prizes include:

  • A write-up in the Dieline Awards round-up article, an individual Winner’s Post, and a permanent spot in the Winner’s Archive.
  • Press and Social Media Coverage. Not only does Dieline share and celebrate winners, but winners have previously also been featured in other global publications such as Adweek, PRINT, Brand New, BXP Magazine, Creative Boom, Core77, Designboom, Dexigner, Packaging World, and Packaging Europe.
  • A display section exhibits and conferences that Dieline participates in during 2023. We are finalizing this schedule, so stay tuned.
  • A Winner’s Watermark so that projects can be shared online with an official digital Dieline Awards seal.

Partner at Dieline and Print Magazine, Jessica is also a packaging designer and faculty member at ArtCenter College of Design. She has worked as a professional hands-on designer for a wide array of notable brands since 2005. In 2014, Jessica decided to combine both design and business to grow the Dieline. In 2016, she became a faculty member at ArtCenter College of Design teaching students sustainable packaging design. Which led her to a 2018 ADC Bronze cube for her contribution as an instructor to the sustainable student project “Wise by Patagonia.” In 2019, she become a partner at Print Magazine. Her personal goals include endlessly learning about sustainable materials and sharing that information to designers and attempting to live a plastic-free sustainable life.

