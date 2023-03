Dieline Awards 2023 Ends TODAY

Last Day to Enter is Friday 3/17

Don’t miss your LAST CHANCE to showcase your exceptional packaging design at the Dieline Awards 2023. Since 2010, the competition has been the standard of impeccably-designed packaging for consumer products, recognized globally by brand owners, marketers, agencies, students, and enthusiasts.



Join the ranks of the best in the industry by submitting today.

There will be no further extensions.