Dreaming to Grow as a Designer? LABASAD is the Answer

It doesn’t matter if you are new to the world of design or if you have experience in this sector: within all of us, there is a force that drives us to advance and improve. That’s why constant learning is the most useful tool (not to mention Photoshop and Illustrator) in making your way through the challenging world of graphic design.

Moonpop Packaging by Studio WillemsPeeters & Stefanie Geerts (photographer) LABASAD Instructor

Knowing this, it was no surprise that Fleur Willems and Jefferson Bueno decided to take the Online Master in Graphic and Digital Design at LABASAD, the Barcelona School of Arts & Design. Like Willems and Bueno, everyone who aspires to be a professional graphic designer has at some point asked themselves: What does it take to be a graphic designer today? What choices can I make to elevate my creative work? What tools can help me go from a novice to an expert?

Editorial Design Project by Fleur Willems, a LABASAD student

LABASAD’s six-module online master allowed them to answer these questions and possess the tools and knowledge to navigate expertly through the fascinating world of graphic design. Let’s face it: variations in people’s learning styles mean that not everyone can watch online tutorials on YouTube and become a graphic designer. That system will work for some, but not all. There are some well-constructed and in-depth online learning resources and courses where students can study an aspect of graphic design, but very few give a full overview of every facet of the craft. LABASAD has crafted the Online Master in Graphic and Digital Design, a carefully engineered program to give you a comprehensive overview of graphic design, from the Principles of Graphic Design to Brand Identity, Editorial Design, Digital Design, Motion Design, and Packaging Design.

“Gathering” Editorial Design Project by Jefferson Bueno, LABASAD student

What’s Involved

During the program, students are required to address assignments resembling real-world professional tasks, applying the knowledge acquired in each module. In contrast, the concluding project is more flexible, enabling students to concentrate on a specific area of interest and develop a portfolio item designed to captivate the interest of potential employers.

Discover the Online Master in Graphic and Digital Design

How is LABASAD’s Online Master in Graphic and Digital Design structured, and what does it involve? In short, the master’s program is organized around six modules:

Module 1. Principles of Graphic Design (including History and Basics)

Module 2. Editorial Design

Module 3. Packaging Design

Module 4. Website Design

Module 5. Motion Design

Module 6. Brand Identity Design

C. Matthey packaging design by Franziska Böttcher Studio, LABASAD Instructor

Students receive guidance from distinguished industry experts boasting decades of professional expertise. The instructors on this year’s master program are:

Moon (Internal branding case study) by Olivier Segers, LABASAD Instructor and Program Co-director

SAMZAN Identity by Olivier Segers, LABASAD Instructor and Program Co-director

Why LABASAD?

LABASAD has revolutionized the landscape of design education, establishing a global reputation as one of the most exclusive online design schools that provides 100% live learning experiences. Students become part of a forward-thinking community, connecting with peers from around the world. Whether from Spain, the UK, Germany, Mexico, Belgium, and beyond, the school brings together over 800 talented individuals annually through smart devices and an internet connection. The success of the alumni speaks volumes about the effectiveness of the system and methodology, with 87% of graduates securing jobs or promotions upon completing their master’s. Some have even landed positions at world-renowned companies, including IKEA, Red Bull, Ogilvy, and Roche, to name just a few.

The school has a long history in the world of online education for creatives, with more than 20 online master programs in Spanish, and is also committed to international training with six programs in English. There are five specialized disciplines: Graphic Design, Illustration, UI/UX, Motion Graphics, and Interior Design. In addition, for those professionals with more experience and who want more advanced knowledge of the design sector, LABASAD also offers an Online Master in Graphic Design and Applied Typography. This program is crafted to provide the tools and creative processes that senior designers need to move to the next level.

Twixl “Your creativity, our ingenuity” by Studio WillemsPeeters & Ivan Flugelman (photographer),

Master’s Instructor

Apply Now

In short, whether you wish to work in graphic design at a professional studio, inside an advertising agency, at an in-house company department, as a freelancer, or even as a business owner, then the Online Master in Graphic and Digital Design at LABASAD Barcelona School of Arts and Design is the perfect program to hone and perfect your skills.

The upcoming course starts in March 2024 and will be conducted exclusively in English. It’s important to highlight that, unlike a master’s program in the UK, possessing a degree is not a mandatory requirement for application. LABASAD places significant importance on your professional experience, considering it is on par with your academic background. This approach broadens the opportunities for individuals with diverse profiles to access high-quality training.

If you want more information about the program, you can apply here or send an email to

info@labasad.com.