Meet the 2023 Dieline Awards Jury

Dieline Awards 2023 Chairs

Entries are judged by a highly esteemed international panel of structural packaging, design, branding, and consumer product experts and awarded based on creativity, marketability, innovation, execution, and on-pack branding.

ADEY EFREM, Packaging Production Designer, Impossible Burger

CORY UEHARA Co-Founder at Herefor

NICOLE FLORES Creative Director, Flock Creative

DAVIDE MOSCONI Partner & Executive Creative Director, Auge Design

WILLOW HILL Chief Creative Officer, Co-Founder, Scout Lab

JOLENE DELISLE Founder, The Working Assembly

MADISON UTENDAHL Founder & CCO, Utendahl Creative

TORI BAISDEN Executive Creative Director & Partner at Utendahl Creative

MATT BURNS Creative Director, Thirst

MANUEL PAYÁN Design Director, Marx Design

PAULA HANSANUGRUM Executive Creative Director, Chase Design

MICHAEL HESTER Principal, Creative Director at Pavement

DITI KATONA Chief Creative Officer & Founding Partner, Concrete

DANIELLE MCWATERS Founding Partner & Creative Director, Designsake

DOROTHY OGE Owner, Oge

ALFREDO ENCISO Co-founder & Art Director, Pupila

TAJA DOCKENDORF Founder, Pulp+Wire

KEVIN SHAW Founder Stranger & Stranger

KATIE LEVY & MIKE MCVICAR Creative Directors & Co-Founders, Gander

LINDSAY MCCORMICK Founder and CEO, Bite

RUSSELL GONG Co-founder, Cabinet Health

GRACE DAWSON Global Head of Brand, Bulletproof

MACKEY SATURDAY Owner/Creative Director

MAX OTTIGNON Co-Founder of Ragged Edge

JONATHAN SANGSTER MX Studio

EMILY WEILAND Director of Operations, Graduate Advisor, and Professor for the Masters in Branding program at the School of Visual Arts

MELANIE WIESENTHAL Founder and Creative Director, Deerfield

LAWRENCE HAGGERTY Partner, United DSN

SARAH DI COMENICO Co-Founder, Creative Director – Wedge

SARAH WILLIAMS Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Beardwood

SAM CUTLER Leadership Creative Director, Design Bridge

RYAN DOUGHERTY Ryan is Head of Design at Harry’s, Inc

ANNA STANFORD Senior Marketing Manager, Vault49

CANDY BROPHY Creative Director

JESSICA SANDOVAL Founder of Mamba Studio

RION HARMON Co-Founder/Creative Director, Day Job

ISABELLE DAHLBORG LIDSTRÖM Head of Design, Creative Director, Partner of Grow Stockholm

MARÍA JOSÉ ALMANZA CEO & Founder of Hispánica

ABRAHAM LULE Founder, Work by Lule

DAVID HARTMAN VP Creative, WALMART

JESS KIRKMAN Executive Creative Director, Taco Bell

FE AMARANTE Head of Design & Creative Production at Coca-Cola

FAUSTYNA HARIASZ Impact Program Strategist at Visit.org

VANESSA DEWEY Founder of The RSA’s Global Decolonizing Design Coalition, The Co-Creator of Australian founded Never Not Creative.

RAPHAEL FARASAT Founder of Truffl Branding Agency

SOPHIA CHANG Illustrator & Designer

FRANKIE GUZI Business Development Director | Partner Brand Opus

ALEX OSTROFF Founder & Creative Director at Saint Urbain

STEVE MICHAELSEN Co-Founder of Leisure Project

VASA MARTINEZ Founder & CEO of growthbuster, Perfy

ANDREA POPOVA CEO at CPGD

SIAN SUTHERLAND Co-Founder of A Plastic Planet

NADYA OKAMOTO Co-Founder of August

For 2023, DIELINE continues to reimagine the competition by welcoming new categories, including NFT, Brand Collaborations, and Startup. We continue to redefine existing divisions and evolve the competition like the industry itself. Judging will continue to be grouped by category, with experts in each division judging the respective work. Learn more about our jury.

Make 2023 your year by submitting your award-winning packaging.