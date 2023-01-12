Meet the 2023 Dieline Awards Jury

Dieline Awards 2023 Chairs
Entries are judged by a highly esteemed international panel of structural packaging, design, branding, and consumer product experts and awarded based on creativity, marketability, innovation, execution, and on-pack branding.
ADEY EFREM, Packaging Production Designer, Impossible Burger CORY UEHARA Co-Founder at Herefor NICOLE FLORES Creative Director, Flock Creative DAVIDE MOSCONI Partner & Executive Creative Director, Auge Design WILLOW HILL Chief Creative Officer, Co-Founder, Scout Lab JOLENE DELISLE Founder, The Working Assembly MADISON UTENDAHL Founder & CCO, Utendahl Creative TORI BAISDEN Executive Creative Director & Partner at Utendahl Creative MATT BURNS Creative Director, Thirst MANUEL PAYÁN Design Director, Marx Design PAULA HANSANUGRUM Executive Creative Director, Chase Design MICHAEL HESTER Principal, Creative Director at Pavement DITI KATONA Chief Creative Officer & Founding Partner, Concrete DANIELLE MCWATERS Founding Partner & Creative Director, Designsake DOROTHY OGE Owner, Oge ALFREDO ENCISO Co-founder & Art Director, Pupila TAJA DOCKENDORF Founder, Pulp+Wire KEVIN SHAW Founder Stranger & Stranger KATIE LEVY & MIKE MCVICAR Creative Directors & Co-Founders, Gander LINDSAY MCCORMICK Founder and CEO, Bite RUSSELL GONG Co-founder, Cabinet Health GRACE DAWSON Global Head of Brand, Bulletproof MACKEY SATURDAY Owner/Creative Director MAX OTTIGNON Co-Founder of Ragged Edge JONATHAN SANGSTER MX Studio EMILY WEILAND Director of Operations, Graduate Advisor, and Professor for the Masters in Branding program at the School of Visual Arts MELANIE WIESENTHAL Founder and Creative Director, Deerfield LAWRENCE HAGGERTY Partner, United DSN SARAH DI COMENICO Co-Founder, Creative Director – Wedge SARAH WILLIAMS Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Beardwood SAM CUTLER Leadership Creative Director, Design Bridge RYAN DOUGHERTY Ryan is Head of Design at Harry’s, Inc ANNA STANFORD Senior Marketing Manager, Vault49 CANDY BROPHY Creative Director JESSICA SANDOVAL Founder of Mamba Studio RION HARMON Co-Founder/Creative Director, Day Job ISABELLE DAHLBORG LIDSTRÖM Head of Design, Creative Director, Partner of Grow Stockholm MARÍA JOSÉ ALMANZA CEO & Founder of Hispánica ABRAHAM LULE Founder, Work by Lule DAVID HARTMAN VP Creative, WALMART JESS KIRKMAN Executive Creative Director, Taco Bell FE AMARANTE Head of Design & Creative Production at Coca-Cola FAUSTYNA HARIASZ Impact Program Strategist at Visit.org VANESSA DEWEY Founder of The RSA’s Global Decolonizing Design Coalition, The Co-Creator of Australian founded Never Not Creative. RAPHAEL FARASAT Founder of Truffl Branding Agency SOPHIA CHANG Illustrator & Designer FRANKIE GUZI Business Development Director | Partner Brand Opus ALEX OSTROFF Founder & Creative Director at Saint Urbain STEVE MICHAELSEN Co-Founder of Leisure Project VASA MARTINEZ Founder & CEO of growthbuster, Perfy ANDREA POPOVA CEO at CPGD SIAN SUTHERLAND Co-Founder of A Plastic Planet NADYA OKAMOTO Co-Founder of August
For 2023, DIELINE continues to reimagine the competition by welcoming
new categories, including NFT, Brand Collaborations, and Startup. We continue to redefine existing divisions and evolve the competition like the industry itself. Judging will continue to be grouped by category, with experts in each division judging the respective work. Learn more about our jury.
Make 2023 your year by submitting your award-winning packaging.