What is the Future of Packaging?

Celebrating Sustainable Innovation
Whether it’s circular, compostable, or plastic-free, the future of packaging is upon us, with innovation at the forefront. Design has the ability to change the world, and the Dieline Awards are here to celebrate true innovation. Submit to our five focused sustainable categories, including Sustainable Design and Plastic-Free, presented by A Plastic Planet.
Now is the time to save: the last day of Early Bird is December 13th.
Meet Our Sustainability Jury
Our sustainable categories are for all sustainably designed products, including food, beverage, health, body, beauty, home, shopping, and other markets. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be awarded for each subcategory 5A-5D, and there will be one Best of Category Winner. All entrants may enter the same project into multiple categories.