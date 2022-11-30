What is the Future of Packaging?

By Jessica DeseoPosted  ∙  1 min. read

Celebrating Sustainable Innovation

Whether it’s circular, compostable, or plastic-free, the future of packaging is upon us, with innovation at the forefront. Design has the ability to change the world, and the Dieline Awards are here to celebrate true innovation. Submit to our five focused sustainable categories, including Sustainable Design and Plastic-Free, presented by A Plastic Planet.

Now is the time to save: the last day of Early Bird is December 13th.

LEARN MORE ABOUT DIELINE AWARDS 2023

Meet Our Sustainability Jury

LINDSAY MCCORMICK Founder and CEO, Bite
KATIE LEVY & MIKE MCVICAR Creative Directors & Co-Founders, Gander
RUSSELL GONG Co-Founder, Cabinet Health

Our sustainable categories are for all sustainably designed products, including food, beverage, health, body, beauty, home, shopping, and other markets. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be awarded for each subcategory 5A-5D, and there will be one Best of Category Winner. All entrants may enter the same project into multiple categories.

ENTER DIELINE AWARDS 2023 TODAY
Partner at Dieline and Print Magazine, Jessica is also a packaging designer and faculty member at ArtCenter College of Design. She has worked as a professional hands-on designer for a wide array of notable brands since 2005. In 2014, Jessica decided to combine both design and business to grow the Dieline. In 2016, she became a faculty member at ArtCenter College of Design teaching students sustainable packaging design. Which led her to a 2018 ADC Bronze cube for her contribution as an instructor to the sustainable student project “Wise by Patagonia.” In 2019, she become a partner at Print Magazine. Her personal goals include endlessly learning about sustainable materials and sharing that information to designers and attempting to live a plastic-free sustainable life.

