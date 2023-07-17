‘100 Days of Tag Lines’ Turns Graffiti Into Advertising

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

What’s in a name? A lot, it turns out. In 100 Days of Tag Lines, verbal strategist Alison Mansfield reimagines found street tags as brand names, exploring the power of a single word to convey meaning and conjure images. Reach out to Alison on Instagram @100.days.of.tag.lines or amansfield2013@gmail.com.

OBIE

Yo, Fido.

You’re in the pack now.

It’s time to shake hands, sit up, and act right.

And if you think your human

Isn’t really top dog…

Think again.

They’ve got Obie:

The tip-to-tail training guide that’s

Got your floofer brain

Down to a T-bone.

Who’s a good boy?

You.

Just play along.

JUNE

You can feel it creeping up your chest

That flush of red

Around your neck

On your cheeks

Down the small of your back.

Things are heating up now.

It’s never felt like this before.

And suddenly you’re overcome

With the sense you’re about to become

A new woman.

You are. And you also aren’t.

Menopause is full of contradictions like that.

But June is there to make the change a little easier

With telehealth specialists and a forum for community support

To answer your most burning questions

And talk through anything that gives you pause.

NEW DAY

The chicken and the egg.

It’s simple.

Circular.

Old as dirt.

Sure as the sun comes up.

We’ve been cracking eggs for breakfast since the dawn of time.

But with factory farms and antibiotic abuse,

The cycle looks a little different than it used to.

New Day wants to come home to the basics:

Healthy food from healthy, unruffled, pasture-raised hens.

That’s it.

So you don’t have to question what comes first.

TOUCH GRASS

I asked my kid the other day

Where potatoes came from

And they said “I don’t know…

…the potato tree?”

Holy guacamole.

My third generation farmer father is rolling

In his freshly-tilled grave.

That’s enough screen time for…

…forever.

Let’s go out.

Let’s climb trees.

Let’s feel the earth beneath our knees and…

…just Touch Grass, I guess

At the outdoor agricultural camp for city kids

Who could stand to be a little more country mouse

And a little less pizza rat.

MAJOR

A source close to the matter

Told us things aren’t always as they seem.

That walk in the park was planned by their team.

Those lyrics are meant for you-know-who.

You’d never believe where their ex was seen

And what trade secrets were traded

Over blueberry pancakes.

It’s salacious.

It’s put-on.

It’s Major:

The magazine with an ear to the ground

For the celeb rumblings that are about to get loud.

TREN

The water’s high on the Charles tonight

And the light of the moon

Feels like the glow of a screen

Urging you onward

Faster

Dauntless

Like a coxswain that never speaks.

The lines blur between

The churn of the water and the

Whir of your washing machine

And the sweat on your brow feels a bit

Like freshwater spray.

With Tren,

Erging in the basement can feel like

Cutting through morning mist—

Tactile, rugged, imprecise, and

Steeped with the simple magic of

An oar and a mission.

ASKER

Why is the sky blue?

Who made the sky?

Why is it up?

How do the clouds stay up?

Could you take a nap on a cloud?

Why do we get sleepy?

Why are you always so tired?

Probably because you ask so many questions, kid.

We love that innocent wonder and insatiable wondering,

But sometimes you need to give it a rest.

Hold that thought, though:

With Asker—the toy tape recorder

That captures your toddler’s most trenchant questions

To make sure they don’t get left on the cutting room floor.

So you can get curious and hash it all out

When a “why?” doesn’t feel like a “why me?”

WOOZY

Let’s pour one out for the kind of sleep

You haven’t had since you were in diapers —

That knock-out-drag-down

What-day-even-is-it-now kinda sleep

Your blue-light-addled brain

Could only dream of.

These days, it’s getting harder and harder to hit the sack.

That’s why Woozy is here to help you get snoozy

With a line of botanical tinctures and mocktails

Mixed with sleep-promoting ingredients to

Make your nightcap work harder.

REAK

It’s summertime

And the livin’ is sweaty.

Subway seats quiver

As sticky thighs adhere

Salty upper lips

Mingle with salted caramel cold brews

And the wafts from glistening underarms

Feel like a call to arms

Against the stench that

Slinks through every street.

When it feels like the air is too heavy to breathe

Reak is there

To dehumidify, deodorize, and destigmatize your sweat.

So you can stay fresh and summer on.

SNACH

Dust bunnies, get thumping.

There’s a new sheriff in town.

Slipping through the shadows

Ducking into corners

And sacking the scum

With a whip and a dive.

This is your duster-donning spaghetti western star:

emphasis on the duster.

With a snake-like shape

A gunmetal grip

And a microfiber fringe that never misses a shot

Snach is the tool your one-horse cleaning closet’s

been hankering for.

It’s time to spit in dust’s face

and snach it into the sunset.