‘100 Days of Tag Lines’ Turns Graffiti Into Advertising

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.
What’s in a name? A lot, it turns out. In 100 Days of Tag Lines, verbal strategist Alison Mansfield reimagines found street tags as brand names, exploring the power of a single word to convey meaning and conjure images. Reach out to Alison on Instagram @100.days.of.tag.lines or amansfield2013@gmail.com.
OBIE
Yo, Fido.
You’re in the pack now.
It’s time to shake hands, sit up, and act right.
And if you think your human
Isn’t really top dog…
Think again.
They’ve got Obie:
The tip-to-tail training guide that’s
Got your floofer brain
Down to a T-bone.
Who’s a good boy?
You.
Just play along.
JUNE
You can feel it creeping up your chest
That flush of red
Around your neck
On your cheeks
Down the small of your back.
Things are heating up now.
It’s never felt like this before.
And suddenly you’re overcome
With the sense you’re about to become
A new woman.
You are. And you also aren’t.
Menopause is full of contradictions like that.
But June is there to make the change a little easier
With telehealth specialists and a forum for community support
To answer your most burning questions
And talk through anything that gives you pause.
NEW DAY
The chicken and the egg.
It’s simple.
Circular.
Old as dirt.
Sure as the sun comes up.
We’ve been cracking eggs for breakfast since the dawn of time.
But with factory farms and antibiotic abuse,
The cycle looks a little different than it used to.
New Day wants to come home to the basics:
Healthy food from healthy, unruffled, pasture-raised hens.
That’s it.
So you don’t have to question what comes first.
TOUCH GRASS
I asked my kid the other day
Where potatoes came from
And they said “I don’t know…
…the potato tree?”
Holy guacamole.
My third generation farmer father is rolling
In his freshly-tilled grave.
That’s enough screen time for…
…forever.
Let’s go out.
Let’s climb trees.
Let’s feel the earth beneath our knees and…
…just Touch Grass, I guess
At the outdoor agricultural camp for city kids
Who could stand to be a little more country mouse
And a little less pizza rat.
MAJOR
A source close to the matter
Told us things aren’t always as they seem.
That walk in the park was planned by their team.
Those lyrics are meant for you-know-who.
You’d never believe where their ex was seen
And what trade secrets were traded
Over blueberry pancakes.
It’s salacious.
It’s put-on.
It’s Major:
The magazine with an ear to the ground
For the celeb rumblings that are about to get loud.
TREN
The water’s high on the Charles tonight
And the light of the moon
Feels like the glow of a screen
Urging you onward
Faster
Dauntless
Like a coxswain that never speaks.
The lines blur between
The churn of the water and the
Whir of your washing machine
And the sweat on your brow feels a bit
Like freshwater spray.
With Tren,
Erging in the basement can feel like
Cutting through morning mist—
Tactile, rugged, imprecise, and
Steeped with the simple magic of
An oar and a mission.
ASKER
Why is the sky blue?
Who made the sky?
Why is it up?
How do the clouds stay up?
Could you take a nap on a cloud?
Why do we get sleepy?
Why are you always so tired?
Probably because you ask so many questions, kid.
We love that innocent wonder and insatiable wondering,
But sometimes you need to give it a rest.
Hold that thought, though:
With Asker—the toy tape recorder
That captures your toddler’s most trenchant questions
To make sure they don’t get left on the cutting room floor.
So you can get curious and hash it all out
When a “why?” doesn’t feel like a “why me?”
WOOZY
Let’s pour one out for the kind of sleep
You haven’t had since you were in diapers —
That knock-out-drag-down
What-day-even-is-it-now kinda sleep
Your blue-light-addled brain
Could only dream of.
These days, it’s getting harder and harder to hit the sack.
That’s why Woozy is here to help you get snoozy
With a line of botanical tinctures and mocktails
Mixed with sleep-promoting ingredients to
Make your nightcap work harder.
REAK
It’s summertime
And the livin’ is sweaty.
Subway seats quiver
As sticky thighs adhere
Salty upper lips
Mingle with salted caramel cold brews
And the wafts from glistening underarms
Feel like a call to arms
Against the stench that
Slinks through every street.
When it feels like the air is too heavy to breathe
Reak is there
To dehumidify, deodorize, and destigmatize your sweat.
So you can stay fresh and summer on.
SNACH
Dust bunnies, get thumping.
There’s a new sheriff in town.
Slipping through the shadows
Ducking into corners
And sacking the scum
With a whip and a dive.
This is your duster-donning spaghetti western star:
emphasis on the duster.
With a snake-like shape
A gunmetal grip
And a microfiber fringe that never misses a shot
Snach is the tool your one-horse cleaning closet’s
been hankering for.
It’s time to spit in dust’s face
and snach it into the sunset.