Amelia Nash Illustrates Advice for Frustrated Femmes in the Workplace

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Have you ever felt uncomfortable in your job? Have your ass slapped or been called “sweetie” too many times to count? Despite advancements, women in the workforce still experience fear, unequal pay, sexual harassment, and racism. Outdated gender roles and the pressure women face to conform to them perpetuate the issue of inequality in the working world. The freedom to work— by choice, in conditions of dignity, safety and fairness— is integral to human welfare. Guaranteeing that women have access to this right is an important end in itself.

MPS Masters in Branding student Amelia Nash seeks to bring the ever-present gender inequality issue to the surface through her project “Working Women, Unspoken Truths.” Every day, she features humorous, pun-sprinkled stories and illustrations from personal and shared experiences with the hope of shifting the narrative and lessening the gap.

Follow the journey and join the conversation on Instagram @wwut_the_faq as Amelia reveals the ugly truths working women still face to this day.

STORY

“I’m frustrated and tired of being expected to go head-over-heels for employers because women are supposed to have over-empathetic tendencies.”

TIP

Don’t feel obligated to go above and beyond. Give to the role what fits your job description and how much you’re willing to give. If you feel that your employer is expecting more from you because you’re a woman, speak to them about expectations.

STORY

“My boss always makes comments on my looks and never my work ethic. I hate being judged on my appearance instead of my performance.”

TIP

Depending on your relationship with your boss, have a conversation with them about how those comments make you feel. Or take it to HR so they can have a private conversation with them instead.

STORY

“Getting paid less because we’re taught not to ask for it, while men ask boldly.”

TIP

Know the pay range for your position and during an interview, ask for the salary that you want. Don’t be afraid to negotiate for the wage if you feel like you’re being low-balled.

STORY

“Mens’ sense of office ‘humour’. The number of boob jokes I’ve heard over the years is enough to drive anyone crazy.”

TIP

Question them on the nature of the joke. Sometimes, you can open a discussion by asking for an explanation. Ask them what they meant, or why they thought it was funny.

HER STORY

“A close friend was not given a promotion she was lined up for because she decided to start a family. My husband and I have been talking about starting a family within these next couple of years, so I’ve been strategically planning around the promotions that I’ve been working towards. It truly feels so silly to have to be so tactical about what should be a beautiful moment in your life.”

HER ADVICE

“It’s tricky because it really depends on the relationship you have with your boss and those whose decision it is to promote. If you’re on good terms with them, have a conversation about your future life and career goals and discuss if these plans might impact one another. You could have a conversation with HR too about how to best handle the situation.”

HER STORY

“I had to leave my agency job because I asked HR to talk to him about making fewer rape and #metoo jokes— and HR told him it was me. I was left off projects until I had no work left. And the reason I had decided to ask HR to talk to him is because I had been assaulted earlier that year and it was incredibly triggering to have him casually joke about it in every meeting.”

HER ADVICE

“I’m not sure how to handle this situation. I technically quit, so I’m proud of that. I’d maybe just have been more vocal in my exit interview, making sure they knew the situation and why I was leaving.”

tip: If your privacy was violated in the workplace, you can file a lawsuit against your employer for emotional damages.

HER STORY

“Senior manager here; I returned to work after a three-month maternity leave to find a new CFO had come on board. He brought with him a team that consisted only of male accountants, half of whom were lazy gambling addicts that watched horse-racing during work hours. One day, during a company luncheon, the CFO proudly mansplained to me all the reasons he never hires women:

The single ones are preoccupied with trying to get married. The married ones are all trying to have kids. The pregnant ones have to take maternity leave. The mothers are preoccupied with child-rearing while trying to work.”

HER ADVICE

“I smiled and replied, ‘I sure hope a good manager will give your daughter a chance one day.’”

HER STORY

“I used to work in property management. My boss would hit on me constantly, and since he lived on site, he would come drunk in his pajamas and ask me personal questions. Once we had to check out an apartment, he closed and locked the door behind us. He seemed drunk, and began asking me why I think I can be so confident and think I’m hot shit. I left, and when he came back, he began reading my browser history to the whole staff and mocking me. My boyfriend brought me lunch, and two hours later there was a memo about how there were no personal visits allowed.”

HER ADVICE

“This is just one example of dozens, unfortunately. He was much bigger than I was and luckily I didn’t work there much longer, but when I reported his behavior to the temp agency I went through, they said they knew already. It had happened to several girls before me, and they just shrugged it off. Always report such behavior, no matter what.”

HER STORY

“I have worked my entire career as a quality manager in food processing factories, which are majority male. I have been the only woman in a meeting with 12 men. I have been mistaken for a secretary more times than I care to think about. I was expected to make coffee. Everyone assumes I’m going to take notes at meetings. When I got married, I got hassled about not changing my name. I have to work twice as hard as the other (male) supervisor, and pick up the slack when he misses things. I get mansplained by our corporate sanitation person. It goes on and on.”

HER ADVICE

“I have to get righteously angry about things before I get listened to. I’m certain everyone thinks I’m a raging bitch, but I have found it’s the most effective way to get taken seriously. It’s an unfortunate case but I love what I do and am hopeful that I’ll pave a path for other women like me in the future.”

HER STORY

“I got fired from my retail job because I’m a lesbian and wouldn’t sleep with my MALE boss!!”

HER ADVICE

“Don’t work for shitty people.”