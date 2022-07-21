Ana Rice Turns Her Hardest Feelings Into Evocative Abstract Shapes

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Feelings are fucking hard. Hard to talk about. Hard to understand. Hard to… feel. And the thing about it? They never go away. The way we handle our emotions changes over time, but no matter our age, we still feel.

In “here i go, feeling again,” Ana Rice uses only lines, circles, and squares to break feelings down to their simplest forms, making them more recognizable and easily understood. She pairs each image with a short writing piece to explore emotions that most of us know far too well, but may not know how to verbalize, with the goal of starting honest, open conversations.

Check out more of the project on Instagram @hereigofeelingagain. Ana is a designer and creative director at Droga5 who is getting her Masters degree in Branding at the School of Visual Arts. You can see more of her work at theanarice.com and on Instagram @theanarice.