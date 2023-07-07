‘Brand Castles’ Imagines a Landscape Where ‘Too-Big-To-Fail’ Brands Can Die

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

As brand strategists and designers, one of our leading goals is to build brands that last. We seek to create longevity within a brand that will be relevant for years, decades, and even centuries to come.

The truth is that brands are ephemeral. Everything that is born will eventually come to die, and brands are no exception. Brands can evolve or dissolve, but a brand can never be the same forever.

What if we built brands with this in mind? What if we built brands for the present moment, knowing that once they are built, they are no longer ours?

A brand belongs to its environment, not the designer.

What if we made brands out of sand? Something we can’t take with us. Something that can evolve or dissolve. Something that can be interacted with, made better, made worse, or even just washed away.

And if we so nobly choose to return the next day, and continue building or preserving what has inevitably been altered, then we have successfully become masters in branding.

See Kaylin Ingram’s ‘Brand Castles’ project in full on Instagram @brandcastles_by_kaylin

Coca-Cola

ADIDAS

Apple

Lacoste

McDonald’s

Nike

NASA

Disney

Dominos