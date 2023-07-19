‘BRAND WHAT-IFS” Imagines Bold New Directions for Legacy Brands

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

What if the well-known brands of today ventured into uncharted territories? BRAND WHAT-IFS is a creative series that explores the different ways brands can stretch and flex in today’s environment. Brands transformed, yet familiar; reaching beyond their established horizons, yet staying true to their roots. Deane Cruz invites us all to become brand visionaries, and to understand that a brand’s potential is not confined to its current state, but is limited only by our imagination.

BRAND WHAT-IFS aims to spark conversation, challenge assumptions, and explore the power that brands can wield in shaping culture today.

Deane Cruz is a multidisciplinary creative that seeks to cultivate the interplay between the visual and the verbal. She is the Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director of Serious Studio, a branding agency with offices in Toronto and Manila.

Explore new brand worlds with Brand What-Ifs on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/brandwhatifs. For work inquiries and collaborations, email deane.cruz@serious-studio.com.

What if Spotify made a line of immersive audio gear? 🤔

What if Apple made supersonic jet planes? 🤔

What if Houseplant made meetings better? 🤔

What if Jacquemus made a hotel? 🤔

What if Lego made prefab houses? 🤔

What if Lazy Oaf made a bakery called Lazy Loaf? 🤔

What if Aesop made bedding and bath essentials for the home? 🤔

What if Glossier made pet grooming products? 🤔

What if Chanel made luxury cruises? 🤔

What if Lexus made baby strollers? 🤔