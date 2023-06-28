Charles Steadman Makes 100 “Sonic Sketches” to Cope with a Friend’s Death

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved music and attempted to make it. My sophomore year of high school I met Conner, somebody who shared my obsession for music. We’ve spent the last 13 years nerding out and making music together. The last time I saw Conner was at one of our favorite band’s concerts; he passed away a few weeks later in a car accident. Despite wanting to do something in his memory, I’ve avoided making music since he passed away. It reminds me of him and brings up difficult emotions. It’s been a year since Conner passed away, so I decided it was time to stop avoiding it and work through my feelings. Each “sonic sketch” is an opportunity to connect with my friend through our shared passion for music. Peace Offering is a daily document of my attempt to make peace with his death and to celebrate his life.

Listen on SoundCloud and Instagram.