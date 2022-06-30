Chay Schmidt Interrogates Modern Branding with Thoughtful Poetry

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Chay Schmidt is an avid student of visual culture who is fascinated by how advertising messages shape and distort self-perception.

In 100 Ad Poems, he seeks the transcendent language in consumerism by transforming ad copy into various poetic forms, with an open mind and his tongue firmly in-cheek.His anthology of free verse, dadaist, and concrete poetry satirically considers branding’s role in contextualizing the human condition, with results that range from unexpectedly resonant to nonsensically charming.

Chay is a Designer and Brand Strategist based in New York, NY. Watch Chay’s experiment unfold on Instagram @100adpoems and discover more of his work by visiting chaycharles.com.