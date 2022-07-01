Dayu Ouyang Broadcasts Bold, Memorable Statements from Her Bedroom Window

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Her Window

“I Am Your Atypical Neighbor.”

Asian-Americans are one of the largest racial/ethnic demographics represented in Long Island City. Anti-Asian hate crimes have skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic, and it’s easy for many Asian-Americans to feel hopeless and anxious. In Her Window, digital creator Dayu Ouyang combats negative stereotypes of Asians as quiet wallflowers by building a platform for her peers in the AAPI community to express themselves and feel seen. Ouyang hopes the daily messages she displays from her bedroom window will spread awareness of the AAPI experience in New York, inspire her neighbors to vocalize their own stories, and remember that they are not alone.

Dayu Ouyang

