‘Dictionary of Imaginary Sentiments’ Tries to Put the Absurdity of Modern Life Into Words

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Fernando Andreazi creates words to describe absurd feelings he experiences in New York. You can follow his project on @d_o_i_s_.

I felt gentronic while talking to a real estate agent in Brooklyn. The guy was so robotic in his responses that it got me thinking if that was actually a person or a mannequin with the chat GPT app in it . A perfectly scripted conversation bothers me. Gentronic is not a good feeling.

I see neostalgia as a hurtful form of nostalgia because with nostalgia you at least miss something you’ve lived. Seeing my kids grow up brings me that sense.

This project started while moving from Sao Paulo to New York City. A big change for our family. We have the game Jenga at home to play with our kids and the jengatic feeling aroused when I saw the entire apartment destroyed by the little ones and we still had so many things to get done for work. I frequently feel jengatic in New York.

I was biking around Brooklyn and thinking if the feeling of not feeling is a feeling? So for the sake of the project, I decided that it is and came up with the word olco, which has a weird and opaque sound and form to describe this complete numbness of the heart. Profound apathy.

I have ADHD so this is such a frequent sentiment. Snorkled is a good way to put it. It’s almost as if I’m submerse in my own ideas while others are having vivid discussions.

In the US it’s much more frequent to refer to payments by the hour. I think this makes the chronostic sentiment much more salient and feasible in our day to day. Capitalism is way too powerful.

I love the alliteration of the word tindertense. We’ve all felt this way even before Tinder existed. I see this feeling as an existential condition that will continue even when the app is no longer here.

This sentiment started when the smoke from forest fires invaded New York. I felt things were out of order and the world was upside down. Funny thing is that trapezism came to my mind as I was playing with my son Valentin by holding his feet and spinning.

I think I define usurpism as a more directed form of skepticism towards someone in a very specific situation. The word was born at a foosball game, when I kinda had the feeling my daughter was trying to trick me to score a goal.

I see zambolic as a sentiment that frees us. I often catch myself rushing around the city without any reasonable reason. It’s ok to be and feel zambolic at times. What’s urgent? It depends. Sometimes nothing is, but I still rush. Do you?