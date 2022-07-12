Emily Meyer Turns New York City’s Hidden Details Into Gorgeous, Elaborate Patterns

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Emily Meyer is new to Manhattan, eager to venture around the city, and curious about every detail along the way.

While exploring New York, Emily photographs anything that catches her eye— from architectural details, to natural elements, to seemingly mundane objects. Emily reimagines everyday shapes, textures, and colors from her photographs to transform them into bespoke pattern designs.

This project is a curated catalog of her patterning journey, offering a new way of examining the quintessential details of New York City.

Follow along on Instagram @patterningnewyork. For collaboration or promotion, please contact her at em.margaret.meyer@gmail.com.