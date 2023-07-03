“Everything is talking” Investigates the Secret Language of Mundane Objects

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

We live surrounded by countless things. Just as the symbol of a thing is not absolute, each object holds different stories. Traffic lights on the street, trash cans in the park, toilet paper in the restroom— Bit listens to the stories of every trivial thing that passes by in daily life and discovers meaning in the mundane. Everything is talking.

Bit Han is a designer based in New York, NY. To see more of his work, follow @everythingistalking on Instagram, or visit littlebit.kr.

I got a new job.

I’m open-minded.

Stop fighting.

We’re on the same page.

I missed my stop.

Hold me tight.

I’m trying to fit in.

I wish I could walk.

FYI

I’m obsessed.