‘Flagship’ Reimagines Iconic Brands as Flags

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Flagship is a project about how communication systems can be reimagined to create something new. It follows a design system to create new brand patterns every day for 100 days.

Alex Gilkey is a member of the class of 2023 for the Masters in Branding program at the School of Visual Arts. He is a brand strategist, designer, and illustrator with a focus on visual communication. He is also a big fan of flags.