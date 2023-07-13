In ‘New Seoul City,’ A Korean-American Searches for Common Ground Between His Two Homes

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Born and raised in Seoul, Martin Park later embraced New York City as his second home. These two dynamic cities, each unique yet harmonious, have played key roles in shaping Martin’s worldview. Their myriad elements, ranging from architecture to cuisine, from public transport to street culture, have become integral parts of his identity.

Throughout his journey, Martin has sought connections between these cities, experiencing a sense of shared existence. This exploration of coexistence, and the moments of cultural exchange it entails, forms the heart of his 100-day project.

Martin’s project showcases the common threads and differences between Seoul and New York. His work captures the spirit and vibrancy of these cities, portraying the blend of cultures that define his personal narrative.

Based between Seoul and New York, Martin continuously draws inspiration from the evolving urban landscapes around him. His work, a testament to the dynamics of cultural coexistence, serves as a bridge between his personal experiences and the wider world.

To view more of his work, follow @newseoul.city on Instagram.