‘Internet Obscura’ Catalogs 100 of the Most Fascinating Niche Online Subcultures

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

A famous philosopher, Bo Burnham, once said:

“Welcome to the internet

Have a look around

Anything that brain of yours can think of can be found

We’ve got mountains of content

Some better, some worse

If none of it’s of interest to you, you’d be the first”

The internet is a treasure chest of weird and wonderful things that caters to everyone of our popular and ultra niche interests. That said, the internet is also a place to find tribes that share our interest. Ackshita Senthilnathan’s series ‘Internet Obscura’ is an attempt to understand human connection and how these niches are in dialogue with larger cultures through some of these obscure interests and communities.