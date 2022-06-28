Nada AlYafei Looks for the Hidden Stories in Her Grandfather’s Stamps

The 100 Day Project is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Nada AlYafei serendipitously became a philatelist when she inherited her late grandfather’s collection of postage stamps as a teenager. Her father handed her the stamps in old, repurposed chocolate and cigar boxes, with some still pasted onto their original envelopes. She has since stripped, sorted, scanned, and stored her grandfather’s collection of stamps, all while continuing to amass her own assortment.

This 100 day project is an archival love letter that uses animation and illustration to commemorate the legacy, history, and artistry of postage stamps.

Follow Nada’s project on Instagram @postageproduction. For collaboration or promotion, please contact her at alyafei.nada@gmail.com, or visit www.nada.ink to view a selection of her work.