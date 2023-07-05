‘Nights on earth’ Captures the Haunting Ambience of Cities After Dark

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

‘Nights on earth’ is a video / audio project consisting of sky recordings captured over one hundred consecutive nights. The project interlaces the universal, the particular, and the peripheral, through a series of introspective five-second intervals. By examining the serene and otherworldly, ‘Nights on earth’ contemplates a planet in flux within an unaffected universe.

View the film at nightson.earth. See more of Jeremy Sie’s work at jeremysie.com

Roma Norte, Mexico City

Zuccotti Park, New York

Bushwick, Brooklyn

World Trade Center, New York

Wynwood, Miami

Battery Park, New York

Midtown, New York

Louise Nevelson Plaza, New York

Presque Isle, Maine