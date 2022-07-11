Prachi Mevada Uses Colorful Clay to Start a Dialogue with Her Favorite Everyday Objects

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Like most people, Prachi is surrounded by a myriad of objects that she uses in her daily life. As she explored the world of brands and how they function through the Masters in Branding program at SVA, she began to question the purpose of each branded object around her, and why she owns it. For 100 days, she explores her universe of branded objects and rediscovers their purpose through mini clay sculptures.

You can follow Prachi’s project on Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

peace of mind in a pint. You keep me going everyday, you are there for me in the darkest time, let me write a love letter to you!

Only milk alternative in this house

Taking pictures has never been so fun!

Thank you for not making my skin look crusty.

You are so strong; thank you for carrying all my essentials every day!

Nothing better than a rosy tint on your cheeks to make others blush.

I apologize for not using you often

Thank you for substituting as my laundry bag; you are much appreciated.

The only one not giving me a headache.