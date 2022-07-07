Samantha Bellisfield Turns Wordle Answers Into Wildly Offbeat Branding Exercises

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

Would I Still Love You?

What if you woke up one morning to find one aspect of your cherished brand had changed? Would you still trust it? Would you be delighted? Would you still love it if it no longer matches your memories?

Samantha Bellisfield is using the daily Wordle answer as a prompt for 100 days to toy with the fundamental elements of some of our most widely recognizable brands. She bends the “what-if” barrier to push past expectations and pull us into a world of innovation. What began as a subjective altering of brand equity through illustration has morphed into objectively playing in the unknown. “Would I Still Love You” poses a challenge to our norms: Don’t wait for something to break in order to fix it.

Follow Samantha’s project on Instagram @wouldistillloveyou. For more of her work, visit sambellisfield.com or email her at sbellisf@gmail.com.

DAILY WORDLE: CHEEK

What if Poland Spring water was chewy?

DAILY WORDLE: ATONE

What if Jesus Christ wasn’t crucified?

DAILY WORDLE: VOUCH

What if oaths were sworn on Aesop’s Fables instead of Holy Bibles?

DAILY WORDLE: TIARA

What if a “roach broach” was a status symbol?

DAILY WORDLE: ASSET

What if Tiffany’s was known for its “little black box”?

DAILY WORDLE: FLAIR

What if Ralph Lauren used his real name?

DAILY WORDLE: BEING

What if 3M made disposable faces?

DAILY WORDLE: SHOWY

What if Invisalign was visible?

DAILY WORDLE: CREPT

What if wrinkles were desired?