‘Semiotics on the Street’ Looks for Connections in Modern Symbols Around the World

100 Days is an annual project at New York City’s School of Visual Arts that was founded by Michael Bierut. Each year, the students of the school’s Master’s in Branding Program spend 100 days documenting their process with a chosen creative endeavor. This year, we’re showcasing each student in the program by providing a peek into ten days of their project. You can keep an eye on everyone’s work on our SVA 100 Days page.

What ignites your passion when exploring a new city or region? Is it the breathtaking natural landscapes, the exotic cuisine, or the remnants of history?

As a graphic designer and brand strategist who frequently works with intercultural clients and projects, Candice Shen finds her passion in capturing the local elements that make each place unique. From street signs and store signboards to posters, graffiti, and even local human behavior, she is drawn to the symbols that embody the essence of the local culture.

Through her project “Semiotics On The Street,” Candice connects the dots among the photographs she captures during her travels. She analyzes the distinctiveness, differences, and commonalities between cities in China, Japan, US, and more.

Within her posts, you will discover the underlying connotations of each signifier and signified. They may reveal cultural influences lurking behind the scenes or uncover the shared aspects of humanity.

Follow @semioticsonthestreet on Instagram to join her on this special 100-day journey, venture across cultural boundaries, unveiling the captivating cultural allure concealed within symbolic representations.