BRAMS Display Font is a Total Smokeshow

It seems like typography is trending towards 70s-inspired design. Through various soft round shapes and sharp-angled strokes, Brams is a typeface that follows suit but with its own flair. Designed by ErgibiStudio, Brams is unique in that it takes inspiration from the past while simultaneously feeling contemporary. Ideal for headlines, editorial design, invitations, and menus, this typeface is perfect for adding a splash of life and personality.

