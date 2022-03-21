The Flowy Ekko Typeface is Perfect for Experimental Designs

Ekko is an eye-catching, fluid typeface designed by Jérémy Ruiz from L’île Foundry. It comes with a set of over 1,000 alternate glyphs, making the realm of possibilities quite immense.

Ekko is full of smooth rhythms, with soft lines and a melodic flow to each letter. The option of vertical ligatures makes it possible to put a unique spin on any word imaginable. This font’s expansive range is perfect for making the kind of playful designs you simply can’t ignore.

With a set of 1287 alternate glyphs, the Ekko typeface gives you tools to be creative. By combining these alternate glyphs between them, you can design real vertical ligatures. Ekko offers a wide range of graphic possibilities and gives you the opportunity to play, experiment and discover, in order to associate the various vertical ligatures among them, in a balanced and harmonious way.

Thus, Ekko provides you the possibility to express the musicality of each word, and to give a specific, original and unique rhythm to each composition. In line with the spirit of jazz music, in which nothing is predefined, but everything remains open. In order to give the best flexibility to Ekko, you can also find, through other alternate glyphs, different widths for each letter (except: M, N, V and W in uppercase). Each letter, lowercase and uppercase combined, is thus available in dimensions: 3×8, 5×8 and 7×8. Ekko also contains 28 horizontal ligatures.

Project Credits

Jérémy Ruiz – L’île Foundry