FS Me Typeface Was Designed For Maximum Legibility

Fontsmith designed the typeface FS ME with legibility in mind. Created especially for those with learning disabilities, each detail was crafted to optimize the ease of reading. Studied and produced with Mencap, the UK’s leader for those with learning disabilities, designers who use the font can feel confident that the readability level is up to par. Examples of improved legibility can be seen through larger dots (as seen in the lowercase “i”), extended ascenders (as seen in the lowercase “f”), and longer tails for clarity (as seen in the “,”).

