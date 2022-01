Goat is a serif typeface, designed by Khaled Ayman and Ali Snawi, inspired by natural elements, including the goat’s eye. The typeface is dynamic in that it can work for many designs but is also unique enough to make an impact. The small details on each letter and number are exciting yet not distracting, making this a typeface perfect for headlines and logo designs. Oh, and it’s free, so you’re welcome in advance.

Project Credits

khaled ayman

Ali Snawi