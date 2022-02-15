Type Tuesday: Ever Heard Of a ‘Half Serif Half Sans Serif’ Typeface? Say Hello To Gunter

Designed by That That Creative, a font designer based in New York, Gunter is a display font with quite a personality. There’s a splash of sass and a whole lot of quirk within this design, which makes sense as the type designer dubbed this font “half serif half sans serif,” which is a rare find, and maybe even impossible?

Perfect for quickly catching people’s eye, the design adds an instant splash of unique interest ideal for social media or headlines.

Gunter is a bold modern quirky half serif half sans serif display font that is in a category all on its own. it has a super-strong grounded horizontal present with playful cuts and loops inspired by 60’s and 70’s design. It was designed with Social Media in mind as it is sure to stand out. It comes with an alternate style set with more traditional caps if you don’t want to get too crazy.

Project Credits

That That Creative