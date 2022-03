It’s extremely rare to find a typeface that’s versatile, elegant, and free. Thankfully, designer Rajesh Rajput‘s Meshed Display font is captivating and ready to download at no cost.

This serif typeface offers a strong contrast between the thick vertical lines and the delicate, horizontal hairlines. The details of each letter effortlessly work together to make an elegant collection of characters, ideal for headlines or editorial design.

Project Credits

Rajesh Rajput