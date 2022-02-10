Norline Font Family Will Add a Splash Of Funk To Your Designs

Coming in three shapes, Norline is a bold sans-serif typeface designed by Radinal Riki Mutaqin to stand out. Each version of the font is incredible in its own way, with attractive curves, spacing, and ligatures. Ideal for bold headlines, unique logos, and general graphics, this typeface will effortlessly add a hint of funk and a splash of mischievousness to any design.

A new bold sans-serif typeface created to be used for bold titles with 3 shapes into a display fonts way to make it legible for contemporary use. This type features a Latin Pro character set, covering multiple languages written with the Latin script.

Project Credits

Radinal Riki Mutaqin