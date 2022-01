We might be biased, but Printvetica, a typeface designed by Javier Guaschetti, is a typeface that’s quite, well, incredible, to say the least. The rough edges and imperfect forms were inspired by old Letrasets and posters designed exclusively with sans serif typefaces. Ideal for truly any design you can think of, Printvetica is as timeless and practical as your classic Helvetica yet filled with more character and just the right amount of grit.

Project Credits

Javier Guaschetti