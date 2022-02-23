Mekon is a Digitized Typeface Expanded From Peter Steiners’ Black Body Typeface

Mekon is a modern typeface designed by Donna Wearmouth and Jonathan Hill that has been digitized and expanded from Peter Steiners’ Black Body typeface created in 1973. The bold and clever typeface is heavyweight and ideal for designs for apparel, books, posters, and headlines. While the different variations are subtle, they each are unique in their personalities. Even though Mekon was expanded upon from a typeface from the ’70s, this version feels futuristic, fresh, and utterly exciting.

Project Credits

Donna Wearmouth

Jonathan Hill