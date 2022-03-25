Give Your Work a Funky Y2K-Inspired Look with the SLIME Display Font

The Y2K aesthetic has been back for a while, and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere soon. You can see this techno-inspired, utopian look in everything from branding to fashion to design TikToks. Now, the holographic elements of the early 2000’s have wiggled their way into the world of typography.

Enter SLIME, a futuristic flux typeface by designers sick again and aweonao. This avant-garde font communicates Y2K maximalism through chrome detailing, blubbery formations, and a rave-inspired nonchalance. This funky typeface would be ideal for logos, poster designs, and social media graphics. What are you waiting for? Go make a TikTok about it.

Project Credits

sick again

aweonao