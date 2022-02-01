Type Tuesday: Lavonia Classes Up the Joint

Not only will Indonesian-based designer Eko Setiawan‘s typeface dubbed Lavonia stop you in your tracks, but you’ll have a hard time not using it in every single one of your upcoming designs. The modern-script typeface is legible yet full of charm. The font has over 90 stylistic sets making the design options endless, perfect for invitations, headers, logos, web designs, and more; the details are stunning.

Lavonia script is a modern classic style script font inspired by classic handwriting in book. This font is complete with 90+ stylistic sets, Contextual Alternative, ligatures and also multi-language support which adds to the aesthetic that makes your work more interesting.

This font is perfect for your creative projects such as Logotype, printed quotes, invitations, cards, product packaging, headers, Letterhead, Apparel , Web design, Magazine, Book, etc.

Project Credits

Eko Setiawan