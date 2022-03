Talk about a bold typeface. Wren, designed by Barrett Reid-Maroney, is an uppercase display typeface that’s doused in personality. The typeface is perfect for bold headlines and playful designs through the vibrant high stroke contrast between thick and thin lines and unique cut-out elements. Because there’s a lot to the design of each letter, keeping the rest of your design simple would make for a beautifully balanced result.

Project Credits

Barrett Reid-Maroney