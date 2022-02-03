Fedrigoni UK Launches Its Annual 365 Calendar To Shine Light On the Creativity of Printers

Printed entirely on sustainable FSC® certified Materica, created with 25% recycled content and 10% cotton, Fedrigoni UK’s 365 Calendar exudes a rough and tactile feeling. Designed by Fedrigoni UK and TM, the calendar pursues the theme of collaboration through an inclusive lens. This year’s calendar presents in four quarterly volumes, allowing the calendar itself to visually represent a world that has come together.

Fedrigoni UK, the leading global producer of luxury speciality papers and self-adhesive labelling products, in partnership with design studio TM, unveils the latest edition of its highly anticipated annual calendar project, Fedrigoni 365.

The 2022 edition follows on from the very topical theme of collaboration and inclusion, but with a difference: this year’s Fedrigoni 365 is the artistic product of creatives from different disciplines and major partners within the print industry, including Hampton Printing, Team Impression, Kingsbury Press, Screaming Colour / HP and Diamond Print Services. This unique, multi-faceted partnership has culminated in a calendar that is not only beautiful, educational and a source of inspiration for designers but showcases the creative possibilities of finishing and book binding. Contributors to this edition will be honoured by having their name and the date they designed printed on the slip case.



Instead of presenting itself as a single-bound book, this year’s calendar is a collection of four quarterly volumes. A portion of the project is executed by Screaming Colour with digital HP Indigo printing technology, resulting in three alternate editions of the final, allowing a total of almost 550 participants to take part. Whilst Volume 1 was printed by Hampton, Volume 2 by Team Impression, and Volume 3 by Kingsbury Press.



Ambra Fridegotto, Marketing Executive and Social Media Manager, Fedrigoni UK, commented:“Last year’s Fedrigoni 365 effort was a true and inclusive celebration of creative minds coming together to artistically interpret positivity and resilience in the face of current challenges presented by the pandemic. This year, we wanted to facilitate the collaboration between print businesses for the good of the industry which, over the past two years, has been impacted by Covid-19. We also wanted to use the Fedrigoni 365 project to shine a light on the finishing techniques, as showcased by our partner Diamond, and the different binding techniques that contribute to the overall creative effect. It is these small but significant differences that make this year’s Fedrigoni 365 project a true celebration of the creative eco-system in its entirety.”



Mike Malpas, Managing Director, Hampton Printing, added:“We’ve been operating since 1960, working with leading blue-chip brands and creative agencies. Every time Fedrigoni 365 comes around, we jump on the chance to be a part of it as it’s a wonderful piece of work and always great to partner with Fedrigoni. Their stocks are always some of the most interesting and innovative, so using that, in conjunction with the B1 press we invested in last year, brings together the best tech and materials on the market.”



Fedrigoni 365 2022 is printed entirely on the sustainable FSC® certified range Materica, made with 25% recycled content and 10% cotton, giving the paper a bulky, rough and tactile feel. The range, which is part of the Materia Viva collection, was recently expanded to include four new shades: Terracotta, Rust, Terra Gialla and Quarz. The two latter papers were incorporated in this year’s calendar along with the classic shades Acqua, Terra Rossa, Gesso and Kraft.

Previous editions of the publication have highlighted select stocks from Fedrigoni’s vast range of papers, from an entirely black book in 2018 to an edition made of ten white papers in 2019, followed by a recycled rainbow of colours in 2020. All profits from previous editions have been donated to charity, so far raising over £20,000.

A limited number of editions of Fedrigoni 365 2022 can be purchased from Counter Print. Profits from sales this year will be donated to the charity, Mind.

Project Credits

Fedrigoni UK

TM