Filmmaking Collective East Works With Rice Studios to Inspire the Next Generation of Cinematic Storytellers

Based in Ho Chi Minh City, Rice Studios recently worked with East, a group of international Vietnamese filmmakers, to create a branding system that inspires the next generation of creatives. The minimalistic design with creative and East facing details allows for infinite possibilities and inspiration. While the branding system is beautifully innovative, it’s clear that the majority of the creativity will be found within the cinematic masterpieces.

East is a collective of international Vietnamese filmmakers whose mission is to raise the bar for creative content made in Vietnam and inspire and guide the next generation of Vietnamese cinematic storytellers. For East we created a name and identity system which reflects the cultural context and progressive vision of the collective.

Project Credits

Rice Studios