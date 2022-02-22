Supreme Announces Tremaine Emory As Brand’s New Creative Director 

You know the brand Supreme by its iconic red rectangular logo with an italicized Futura “Supreme” in the middle. However, along with the iconic logo comes the under-produced items that result in a massively exclusive resale market.

And while the brand was iconic before, the new appointment of designer Tremaine Emory as Creative Director will take the brand one step further. Emory’s impressive career started as he worked at Marc Jacobs for nine years before moving to London to take a position as assistant manager.

Since then, Emory has collaborated with brands such as Stüssy, Off-White, Levi’s, Converse, Nike, New Balance, and various artists like Frank Ocean and Kanye West.

But not only does Emory have the clout, but he also uses his name to benefit societal efforts; for example, he has outstanding involvement with the Black Lives Matter movement and the Every Mother Counts association. In fact, through his 2020 Levi’s collab, he presented his African American background by adorning jeans with cotton plants to explore and demonstrate the role of the plant in Black history.

There’s no doubt that Emory will bring a new perspective and a new style to the Supreme brand, and we’re very much looking forward to what he brings to the table creatively and beyond.