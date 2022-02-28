No design is too small, no campaign is too big. No matter what you design, there’s a place for it in the PRINT Awards. Enter your work to compete across 20 categories, from book covers to brand identities, invitations to illustrations, posters to photos, and even self-promos.

And today is your last chance to enter!

PRINT Awards 2022 is a worldwide competition with entries accepted from all countries. All entries must have been created, produced, or launched publicly between October 1st, 2020 and December 31st, 2021. Our panel of esteemed industry judges with subject matter expertise in each category will be selecting the winners starting soon!

PRINT Awards 2021 Co-Agency of the Year, One Design Company

PRINT Awards 2021 Co-Agency of the Year, Design Army

The biggest names in design leadership have long worked alongside innovative minds on the cutting edge to judge PRINT’s competitions. This year’s jury is no exception!

Applications are open through Monday, February 28 closing at 11:59PST. This is your chance to shine!