What Matters to Carey Lowell

Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.

Carey Lowell is a clay artist, retired actress, thrice-divorced mother of two, New York-born / Colorado-raised, adventure-seeking, music-loving world traveler.

What is the thing you like doing most in the world?

Swimming in the ocean.

What is the first memory you have of being creative?

Finger-painting when I was three or four years old. I remember the feeling of the paint squishing around under my hands on the wax-covered paper. I’ve always loved tactile things, the way clay feels in my hands. And satin on my skin.

What is your biggest regret?

Marrying at 23 years old. I cut myself off from so many possibilities or moments when I could have been a better parent to my children and a better child to my parents.

How have you gotten over heartbreak?

Therapy, ceramics, and time.

What makes you cry?

Human suffering, children or animals being mistreated, sentimental moments, and seeing other people cry.

How long does the pride and joy of accomplishing something last for you?

Usually 24 hours. I am my own worst critic.

Do you believe in an afterlife, and if so, what does that look like to you?

Nope.

What do you hate most about yourself?

My impatience, and my eagerness to self-isolate.

What do you love most about yourself?

My happiness when being alone, my love of flowers and birds, my savant-like knowledge of song lyrics… hence my nickname “Careyoke.”

What is your absolute favorite meal?

Oysters & caviar to start, followed by a beautiful sole meunière with well done frites, a Bibb lettuce salad with with an olive oil lemon vinaigrette, and a mixed-berry Pavlova for dessert.