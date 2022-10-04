What Matters to Caspar Lam

Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.

Caspar Lam is a partner at Synoptic Office, an internationally recognized consultancy that works with leading cultural institutions and organizations. He is the undergraduate Program Director and an Assistant Professor of Communication Design at Parsons.

What is the thing you like doing most in the world?

Reading and spending time with my family.

What is the first memory you have of being creative?

I remember being upset in class when we were given crayons rather than markers to draw with. I didn’t like how irregular and imprecise the resulting lines were, but everyone else seemed fine with it!

What is your biggest regret?

All decisions in life result in one or another set of possibilities. I am happy and grateful with my life which means that all the things that have happened in the past contributed to this present moment.

How have you gotten over heartbreak?

I’m not even sure how to answer this.

What makes you cry?

I prefer not to cry, but I am deeply moved by beautiful, aesthetic experiences.

How long does the pride and joy of accomplishing something last for you?

Accomplishing something sometimes feels like an echo that comes back periodically in unexpected ways.

Do you believe in an afterlife, and if so, what does that look like to you?

Yes, I believe in an afterlife. It would look like the Tridentine liturgy bathed in the most iridescent light.

What do you hate most about yourself?

That I plan too much.

What do you love most about yourself?

That I plan too much.

What is your absolute favorite meal?

This one is easy: baked porkchop with tomato and pineapple over rice. I can’t get enough of that stuff.