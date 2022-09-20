What Matters to Cindy Gallop

Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.

Cindy Gallop is the founder & CEO of MakeLoveNotPorn, the world’s first user-generated, human-curated social sex video-sharing platform that provides sex education through real world demonstration.

What is the thing you like doing most in the world?

Making love (not porn 😊)

What is the first memory you have of being creative?

Drawing as a child. (I drew a LOT.)

What is your biggest regret?

That I didn’t start working for myself a damn sight sooner.

How have you gotten over heartbreak?

By deciding I don’t want to be in love. When you genuinely have zero interest in falling in love, it strips a whole layer of crap out of your life.

What makes you cry?

Watching movies with sad moments engineered to make one cry— especially on planes. You scripted and filmed this for me to do that? I’ll oblige.

How long does the pride and joy of accomplishing something last for you?

Briefly. There is always so much more to be done, given I’m tackling really big issues, whether it’s trying to make the world more equal, diverse, and inclusive, or working to end rape culture.

Do you believe in an afterlife, and if so, what does that look like to you?

Yes, I do. I don’t know what it looks like, but I believe it’s going to feel lovely, and warm, and happy. And hopefully, with loved ones all around.

What do you hate most about yourself?

I don’t hate anything about myself.

What do you love most about yourself?

That I’ve been able to impact many people’s lives for the better.

What is your absolute favorite meal?

Sea-urchin (uni), followed by steak so rare a really good vet could get it back on its feet in five minutes, followed by the Bon Appetit salted PB&J pie. I love eating, but hate cooking. Nevertheless, the moment I saw this recipe, I had to make it. As someone who is all about dessert (my four least favorite words at the end of a meal are ‘Let’s just have coffee’), it is the single most delicious thing I’ve ever made.

Everything washed down with an ice-cold, bone-dry Grey Goose martini, straight up with a twist.