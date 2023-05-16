What Matters to Coralie Carré

Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.

Coralie Carré is a Creative Director at DEPT® UK, where she creates brand identities and experiences. She has been living in London for 10 years and has a passion for design and oysters.

What is the thing you like doing most in the world?

Creating and learning something new. At work, nothing is more exciting than a new project, especially when it’s a product or service I would never be aware of without doing my job.

It’s something I’ve always loved and felt lucky about. On a more personal level, it applies to many things, from trying a new recipe to going to a spoon-carving workshop.

What is the first memory you have of being creative?

From as far as I can remember, I always loved anything involving colors. As an only child, drawing was my favorite thing, and I could spend days on a piece without being bored.

I recently found a picture of myself painting all my friends’ faces at my birthday party, which became a tradition for a few years. I also played the violin for eight years, which I guess triggered my creative side.

What is your biggest regret?

Putting too much pressure on myself when I was younger— I wish my 20-something self felt less stressed about what was coming next and was a bit lighter about life in general.

How have you gotten over heartbreak?

Time, good friends, and great food are the only things I know.

What makes you cry?

I don’t cry a lot, probably because when I start, I don’t stop.

I’m sensitive to anything related to women’s rights, and there is a lot on this topic to be worried and sad about in the world we live in.

How long does the pride and joy of accomplishing something last for you?

A second at most. I wish it would last a bit longer. I’m better at celebrating team accomplishments rather than my own. I tend to move to the next challenge or project quickly and often think that it could have been better— this is something for me to work on!

Do you believe in an afterlife, and if so, what does that look like to you?

I’m very much a ‘living in the present’ type of person, but I like to think about an afterlife playing a game of cards with my grandad.

What do you hate most about yourself?

Being thoroughgoing (like Eva Green, I blame my Frenchness).

What do you love most about yourself?

Being thoroughgoing.

What is your absolute favorite meal?

Oysters from Oléron, the island I’m from.