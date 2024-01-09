What Matters to Franziska Barczyk

Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.

Franziska Barczyk is a visual artist and illustrator based out of Toronto. She is inspired by dance, chance, relationships, social philosophy and works in mixed media such as acrylic, collage, video, and digital.

What is the thing you like doing most in the world?

Painting, thinking, creating theories about life’s choices. Being self-reflective, chance/ serendipity, having goals. Music, working out, dancing, connecting with people. Learning and expanding my skills and intellect to become a better person. Spending time with my family, my partner and friends. The time to connect with people who are close to me. Painting in my studio.

What is the first memory you have of being creative?

Drawing on the living room walls with my twin sister when we were about 4 years old.

What is your biggest regret?

Not taking myself seriously as an artist sooner, having self-defeating thoughts that held me back, having the realization that I’m responsible for my choices. How have you gotten over heartbreak?

I created boundaries for myself which gave me the courage to start a new life. Heart break is a bit like time travel, I can access it whenever I want to be reminded of it. The biggest challenge was to learn to let things go. It’s all a matter of time and perspective change.

What makes you cry?

Songs that remind me of people who have passed or are not in my life anymore. The loss of love.

How long does the pride and joy of accomplishing something last for you?

A few hours, I don’t let it get to me for too long because I know its a passing moment. I move on quickly and have a next goal in mind. There is always the next accomplishment.

Do you believe in an afterlife, and if so, what does that look like to you?

I believe in energy and we go back to everything. Musicians release notes, a vibration perhaps where energy is released by a soul. By playing the note the soul is freed. I’d like to be a music note.

What do you hate most about yourself?

I can be speculative over situations and sometimes read into things too much

What do you love most about yourself?

I’m forgiving, and seek justice. I like helping people and I’m very reliable. I care deeply about the people close to me.

What is your absolute favorite meal?

Pasta Pomodoro, a very simple linguine with a fresh tomato sauce lots of basil, garlic and a red wine. Followed by dark chocolate.