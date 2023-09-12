What Matters to Ghazaleh Rastgar

Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.

Ghazaleh Rastgar (she/her) is multidisciplinary artist from Shiraz, Iran, now based in Toronto, Canada. She draws inspiration from nature, the human body, sensuality, and invites viewers to examine the profound depths of love, sexuality, and identity through her illustrations, paintings, murals and short animations.

What is the thing you like doing most in the world?

Dancing! Nothing like letting music take over your body!

What is the first memory you have of being creative?

I remember using my aunt’s crayons at 3 or 4 years old and drawing with her or my grandfather.

What is your biggest regret?

Spending too much time not believing in myself!

How have you gotten over heartbreak?

Traveling, talking to friends, dancing, painting, journaling, and nature walks.

What makes you cry?

Thinking of the state of the world specially in my birth country, Iran and remembering I may never be able to go back there again.

How long does the pride and joy of accomplishing something last for you?

The amount of time would be proportionate to the impact of the thing accomplished; anywhere from a week to years I suppose.

Do you believe in an afterlife, and if so, what does that look like to you?

I believe that energy can only be transformed so yes, there has to be an afterlife but not necessarily in the biblical sense. Maybe you become a star, or maybe a frog!

What do you hate most about yourself?

Being an over thinker! Takes me out of the present moment because it’s a calculator that doesn’t know when to quit!

What do you love most about yourself?

My can-do attitude and ability to see the glass half full.

What is your absolute favorite meal?

Any Persian rice and stew dish!