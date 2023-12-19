What Matters to Lauren Hartstone

Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.

Lauren Hartstone is an Emmy-nominated creative director and graphic designer. As Partner and ECD at creative agency Sibling Rivalry, Lauren guides team growth and development and leads creative across a range of sectors and brands including Apple, HBO, Google, B&H, and Audible.

What is the thing you like doing most in the world?

Traveling with my family. Hands down. There is absolutely nothing that makes me happier than watching my two girls experience new places, food, culture, and art. But with that, I am a creative person through and through. I love ideating, designing, writing, and collaborating with my team. And my family knows this deeply. One inspires the other, so it’s a bit of a symbiotic relationship.

What is the first memory you have of being creative?

When I was around nine or ten I used to go with my mom to her office and use the Mac Paint program to make drawings – mostly line drawings of my friends’ houses. The program was basically a white square with like five tools, but I loved it. Throughout middle school and high school I found every opportunity to be in the art room.

What is your biggest regret?

There are friends in my life that I have lost. And not in any tragic way, but just by falling out, growing apart, letting distance get in the way, not being honest with my feelings, and not listening closely enough to their feelings. I hold on to these friends in my heart and wish I could go back in time. With some I have, but with others it’s too complicated.

How have you gotten over heartbreak?

I think it depends on your definition of heartbreak. For me, there is nothing more heartbreaking than watching someone close to you hurt, and feeling powerless to help. I’ve seen friends and family through depression and addiction, and I watch my daughters struggle with confidence in a world where physical appearance and social media are paramount.

These moments of heartbreak don’t go away, but I breathe through them, have dinner with my friends, go for a run, and force myself to learn and grow from these experiences.

What makes you cry?

All of the above. And really any Tom Hanks movie.

How long does the pride and joy of accomplishing something last for you?

My children are my pride and joy — they are the best thing I’ve done and that feeling is with me every morning when I wake up and every evening when I go to sleep. It’s the one amazing feeling that never goes away.

When it comes to work, I am a sucker for the roller coaster. Highs, lows, wins, losses. The truth is that the moments that we typically define as accomplishments — a project going perfectly and living in the world exactly as you intended… or winning a pitch… or winning an award… — they are so few and far between. As cliche as it sounds, the journey and the process is what brings me joy and fulfillment.

Do you believe in an afterlife, and if so, what does that look like to you?

I don’t believe in heaven or hell, and in general I don’t dwell on what happens after death. I believe in making the most of this life right now, and actively living, loving, forgiving, and embracing all the moments. I am a huge advocate for healthy living — I exercise every single day for both physical and mental health to allow me to enjoy all of the things.

What do you hate most about yourself?

Patience is a very important quality that unfortunately does not come naturally to me, and I have to work hard to keep it top of mind.

What do you love most about yourself?

I am very passionate and driven, particularly in my career but I think it translates to all aspects of my life.

I am thankful to my father for showing me how important it is to do what you love and love what you do.

What is your absolute favorite meal?

Cacio e pepe in Italy! Oysters and Sancerre in Cape Cod!