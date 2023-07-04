What Matters to Rachel Brandt

Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.

Rachel Brandt leads the creative team at Code3, an agency that specializes in building high impact, high volume content for some of the biggest and most interesting brands in the world.

What is the thing you like doing most in the world?

It brings me so much joy to build things with people I believe in. I love being able to look around a room and have ultimate confidence, knowing that we’re all growing, creating, and supporting each other in the process.

What is the first memory you have of being creative?

It took me a long time to feel comfortable identifying as a creative person, and some days I still don’t. I see creativity as more of a mindset, the way we approach opportunities and problems with a sense of possibility and willingness to try things that haven’t been tried before.

What is your biggest regret?

I can’t think of a single regret. Maybe that’s strange, but I think it’s probably also a window into how I see the world. Sometimes we get what we want or expect, and sometimes we don’t, but I try to focus on how I’m showing up, regardless of the outcome, and remember that each experience has its own purpose.

How have you gotten over heartbreak?

I believe our vulnerability is our humanity and have never been one to hide my emotions. For me, moving through heartbreak has involved acknowledging the feelings, a few tears, and a healthy dose of retail therapy ;)

What makes you cry?

I’m easily moved and am lucky to have cried as many happy tears as sad ones. A few years ago I ran the New York City Marathon and I think I cried for at least 4 miles. There’s something about the spirit of that day that I found beautifully overwhelming.

How long does the pride and joy of accomplishing something last for you?

Minutes, at most.

Do you believe in an afterlife, and if so, what does that look like to you?

I don’t believe in an afterlife. I’m grateful for the abundant life I have and intend to make the most of it.

What do you hate most about yourself?

Hate feels like an unkind word, and I’m trying to be kind to myself. I have a young daughter and hope that she grows up to love every part of herself completely.

What do you love most about yourself?

I love where I’ve come from. I love thinking about the countless decisions (some of them mine, many of them made by those who came before me) that somehow led to this moment, answering these questions on my couch in New York City, in the middle of this great adventure of life.

What is your absolute favorite meal?

I am known for being a relentless snacker. I can make a meal out of any number of crackers, cookies, chips, etc.